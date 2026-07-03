Rich Brian

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This is a photo of Rich Brian.
Music

Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid" f/ SNOT

88rising artist Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid," which is accompanied by a golf-themed music video.

Joe Price1338 days ago
Cover art for Rich Brian new EP Brightside
Music

Rich Brian Shares New EP 'Brightside' f/ Warren Hue

Rich Brian has released his new surprise EP 'Brightside' via 88rising, featuring fellow Indonesian artist and label mate Warren Hue on "Getcho Mans."

tara mahadevan1639 days ago
rb
Music

Rich Brian Shares New Single "Sydney"

Rich Brian produced the beat for "Sydney," his first new song of 2021. The 88rising-released track was mixed by Vic Wainstein and mastered by Gentry Studer.

Trace William Cowen1949 days ago
rich brian project
Music

Listen to Rich Brian's New Project '1999'

Rich Brian has released his newest project 1999, the follow-up to his last album 'The Sailor.' He's also released the official video for "Love in My Pocket."

tara mahadevan2152 days ago
rich brian song
Music

Listen to Rich Brian's New Song "Love in My Pocket"

Rich Brian has returned with another single titled "Love in My Pocket," which follows his Guapdad 4000-featuring track "Bali." Check it out here.

tara mahadevan2198 days ago
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88 rising fest
Music

Livestream 88rising's Asia Rising Forever Festival

Featuring perofrmances from Rich Brian, NIKI, mxmtoon, KANGDANIEL, and others.

Abel Shifferaw2263 days ago
rich brian
Music

Rich Brian, Guapdad 4000 Deliver Packages to Friends, L.A. Community in "Bali" Video

Rich Brian originally dropped “Bali” at the beginning of the month.

tara mahadevan2271 days ago
This is a photo of Joji.
Music

Joji Shares New Song and Video for "Gimme Love" Off Upcoming Album 'Nectar'

Joji's sophomore album 'Nectar' is set to drop this summer.

Eric Diep2283 days ago
brian guap
Music

Listen to Rich Brian's New Song "Bali" f/ Guapdad 4000

"Bali" is the first single Rich Brian has released since his 2019 album 'The Sailor.'

tara mahadevan2289 days ago
Jackson Wang 'Mirror's
Music

Jackson Wang Drops Debut Solo Album 'Mirrors' f/ GoldLink and Rich Brian

Jackson Wang is capping off a success 2019 with his debut solo album.

Joshua Espinoza2457 days ago
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88rising
Music

88rising's 'Head in the Clouds II' Has Arrived

88rising's second crew album, 'Head in the Clouds II,' is here.

Joe Price2471 days ago
Rich Brian performs during the 88rising.
Music

Livestream 88rising's Head in the Clouds Festival

The festival takes place as the label preps the compilation 'Head in the Clouds II.'

BJosephs2526 days ago
head in the clouds 2
Music

88rising Announces 'Head in the Clouds II,' Shares NIKI's "Indigo"

88rising has come a long way since its inception a number of years back, releasing the acclaimed 'Head in the Clouds' compilation last July.

Joe Price2530 days ago
Rich Brian
Music

Rich Brian's New Album 'The Sailor' Is Here

Last month saw Jakarta-raised 19-year-old rapper Rich Brian return with the thunderous new single "Yellow."

Joe Price2548 days ago
Higher Brothers '5 Stars'
Music

Schoolboy Q, J.I.D, Soulja Boy, and More Appear on Higher Brothers' 'Five Stars' Album

The Higher Brothers have teamed up with some big-name hip-hop acts for their much-anticipated crossover album.

Joshua Espinoza2702 days ago
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