This time last year, Hugh 'Redlight' Pescod returned to his D&B moniker Clipz for the first time in a decade for peak-time D&B thumper "Down 4", a chest-rattling cut that ended up being just a hint of what was to come. Then, in March this year, he returned with "Again" — a storming collab called that united three of the biggest MCs in the game, Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks and Jaykae — and now we've got the visuals.

On "Again" the four UK titans have us weeping with nostalgia for the days when we could go to a packed-out D&B rave and watch a stage full of MCs passing the mic back and forth. None are strangers to that world of course; Ms Dynamite in particular is a well-seasoned rave MC and of course famously shelled down a previous Pescod 2010 banger, "What You Talking About?", so to have all three together is a raver's dream come true.

The roto-scoped animated visuals put the three shellers in a virtual rave bursting with bold strokes of colour and plunging the viewer right into the chaotic heart of a sweaty warehouse rave. It may be a while before any of us gets to experience that for real, but for now this should at least scratch the itch.