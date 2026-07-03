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In theaters today is Get On Up, which focuses on the life on the legendary James Brown. He was a true pioneer in the funk sound, and is known worldwidkhrisd
Drum & Bass is damn near the redheaded step-child of the EDM scene. While dubstep was the recent wave of the current dance music revival (with no oneandroids
From the TTC to Kensington Market to the SkyDome, here are all the Toronto references we could spot in Pixar's new animated film 'Turning Red.'Rick Mele
Pop Culture
Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, and Domee Shi on Reflecting 'the Real Toronto' in 'Turning Red'
Canadian director Domee Shi and actors Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang talk mother-daughter dynamics & depicting Toronto's rich multiculturalism in the Pixar film.Marriska Fernandes