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Redlight
Music

Premiere: Clipz Goes Raving With Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks And Jaykae On D&B Thumper "Again"

It may be a while before any of us gets to experience that for real, but for now this should at least scratch the itch.

James Keith2205 days ago
redlight
Music

Premiere: Redlight Drafts In London Rapper ASABE For Bouncy Club Workout "So Nice"

If you're going to be lucky enough to catch Redlight live this summer, expect plenty more bouncy bangers where this came from.

James Keith2935 days ago
Music

Premiere: Redlight Shares "Boss Man" From Upcoming 'Templates Volume 1' Mixtape

Redlight could be about to release a very formidable beat tape.

James Keith3717 days ago
Music

Stream Redlight's "Metronome" f/ Roses Gabor

The latest cut to be heard from his 'X Colour' album.

Tobi Oke3923 days ago
Music

Redlight Hits Up Mobb Deep's Prodigy For New Single "Lion Jungle"

Redlight continues his run of vocal collaborations by teaming up with some hip-hop royalty.

James Keith4013 days ago
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Music

Redlight Meets Tinashe On New Single, "Pretend"

Now there's a partnership we want to see more of.

James Keith4155 days ago
redlight get money
Music

Redlight ft. Raekwon - "Get Money"

Back in November, Redlight and Raekwon shared a picture of the two of them hitting the studio. We were super excited to hear what the tune was, or to

khrisd4530 days ago
redlight raekwon
Music

We Need to Hear Whatever Redlight and Raekwon Worked On, Right Now

The picture up above actually happened. From what we're hearing, it's both "nasty" and "huge. The problem? We have no idea what this was. Where it'll

khrisd4634 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Redlight - "Safe From Harm"

Redlight's a producer who's been on our radar for a while; he first emerged as the drum & bass monster known as Clipz, but started experimenting in the UK bass music scene and blew up as Redlight. For Valentine's Day, he drops a track that some of you smart club kids could use on that tasty you're trying to get to talk to you. "Say, baby, you need someone to keep you safe from harm?"

khrisd4900 days ago

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