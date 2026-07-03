Featured
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
There’s a new wave of directors working right now, and key to their success is keeping their ears to the ground and elevating rising talent with slick visuals.Joseph JP Patterson
Did your favourite make the cut?Joseph JP Patterson
Sports
“Young Girls Need to See Us Be Successful”: Ms Banks Talks Empowerment, Female MCs and the Women’s World Cup
Ms Banks is on a mission to inspire the next wave of female game changers in music, sport, culture, and beyond.Corey Pellatt