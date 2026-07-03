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Music Executive Muyiwa Awoniyi Brings ‘Insights’ Event To The UK f/ Dave, JAE5, Ms Banks & More

After massive sold-out events in Accra and Lagos, ‘Insights’ will be heading to London on June 22.

James Keith1125 days ago
Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1153 days ago
Ms Banks Ms Banks Ms Banks Ms Banks Ms Banks Ms Banks Ms Banks
Music

Stop Everything And Listen To Ms Banks’ “Money Talks” Freestyle

With a format as straightforward as the freestyle, it must be tempting to overcomplicate things, but as this freestyle proves, there’s power in simplicity.

James Keith1201 days ago
Stormzy "This Is What I Mean"
Music

Stormzy Rounds Up Amaarae, Black Sherif, Ms Banks, STORRY & Jacob Collier For "This Is What I Mean"

While the rest of the album has been celebrated for its development of Stormzy’s more melodic side and his love of Gospel, this was one of the few rap tracks.

James Keith1327 days ago
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Stormzy 'This Is What I Mean'
Music

Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’

His first since joining the 0207 Def Jam family, the new album builds on a lot of the themes set out on his first two albums and takes them even further.

James Keith1331 days ago
Singer Jhene Aiko performs on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California
Music

Kultureland Offers Attendees Refunds After Artist Cancellations and Abrupt Venue Changes

Kultureland was advertised as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” with two days full of music and culture, but attendees say it was a disaster.

Bianca Thompson1439 days ago
Burna Boy performs on the Other stag during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022
Music

Burna Boy and Jhene Aiko to Headline New Kultureland Festival in Toronto

Toronto introduces the first ever Kultureland: a two-day Afro-Caribbean festival from August 6 to 7 featuring performances by Burna Boy, Jhene Aiko, and more.

Bianca Thompson1452 days ago
Ms Banks 'Bank Statement'
Music

Ms Banks’ New EP, ‘Bank Statement’, Is An Essential Listen

It’s been in the works since at least mid-last year, but Banks has finally released her nine-track EP along with the visuals to the project's third single.

James Keith1457 days ago
Ms Banks (credit: Eddie Cheaba)
Music

Ms Banks Drops Off “Go Low” Ahead Of New Mixtape ‘Bank Statement’

Coming with visuals by Chris Chuky, this is the first single to be lifted from the upcoming 'Bank Statement' mixtape, which is slated to arrive October 22.

James Keith1775 days ago
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Stefflon Don & Ms Banks (credit: Amanda Akokhia)
Music

Stefflon Don & Ms Banks Join Forces For Infectious Slammer “Dip”

Two of British rap's very top tier join forces for a monumental anthem that's already racked up seven-figure streams and has its sights on chart domination.

James Keith1796 days ago
ms-banks
Music

Apple Joins Forces With Reprezent For A Series Of Music Workshops f/ Ms Banks, Charlie Sloth & More

Including sessions run by Ms Banks, Charlie Sloth, Rebecca Judd, Matt Wilkinson, Fred Again.., Celeste, Becky Hill, Karen Poole and Kamille.

James Keith1815 days ago
ms-banks-k-trap
Music

Ms Banks Links With K-Trap For New Cadenza-Produced Single "Pull Up"

After featuring on Dolapo’s “Interest” single with Oxlade earlier this year, Ms Banks returns with her first solo offering of 2021 with “Pull Up”...

Niall Smith1874 days ago
havana-club-ms-banks
Pop Culture

Ms Banks Links Up With Havana Club To Celebrate UK Creatives In The IGTV Series 'Raise One'

Havana Club have linked up with South London rap queen Ms Banks to host their all-new collaborative campaign celebrating UK creatives, ‘Raise One’.

Jacob Davey1884 days ago
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d double e
Music

D Double E Returns With Sophomore Album 'D.O.N (Double Or Nothing)'

Featuring the UK underground's top tier, Skrapz, Ghetts, Giggs, Ms. Banks, Jme and Triggz.

James Keith2094 days ago

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