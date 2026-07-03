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New Book ‘Legacy 0121’ Documents Birmingham’s Contributions To Grime, Hip-Hop
Co-written by Casey Bailey and Jess Munroe.
Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More
From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.
Jaykae & Jorja Smith Team Up For New UKG Heater "1000 Nights"
A devastatingly honest and unglamorous story of the tough decisions some of us are forced to make just to keep a roof over our families’ heads.
Jaykae Gets Regal In The Visuals For New Grime Heater “Chop (Henry The 8th)”
Although the 0121 MC is just at home on rap or garage instrumentals, this time it’s pure grime, calling on fellow Brummie Swifta Beater for production.
Premiere: Clipz Goes Raving With Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks And Jaykae On D&B Thumper "Again"
It may be a while before any of us gets to experience that for real, but for now this should at least scratch the itch.
Jaykae Reminds Us He's A Boss With New Garage-Tinged Single "On Top"
Hard as it is to believe, but this is only his first solo drop of 2020.
Wiley's Ready For War, Takes Aim At Stormzy With "Eediyat Skengman"
It's all a bit much, isn't it?
Ed Sheeran Shares Two "Take Me Back To London" Remixes Featuring Stormzy, Aitch And Jaykae
As well as a remix from Sir Spyro and a video to go with it.
Slowthai Announces Debut Album 'Nothing Great About Britain' With "Gorgeous"
Not quite as raw and caustic as some of his past releases, but his fervor is no less potent.
Mist, Jaykae, Ms. Banks And More To Headline Spotify's 'Who We Be Live' Show In Birmingham
And what a show it will be!
Sir Spyro Rounds Up Ghetts And Jaykae To Remix London Grammar's "Hell To The Liars"
Sir Spyro adds his grime magic.