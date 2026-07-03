Jaykae

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1153 days ago
jaykae-jorja-smith
Music

Jaykae & Jorja Smith Team Up For New UKG Heater "1000 Nights"

A devastatingly honest and unglamorous story of the tough decisions some of us are forced to make just to keep a roof over our families’ heads.

James Keith1841 days ago
jaykae
Music

Jaykae Gets Regal In The Visuals For New Grime Heater “Chop (Henry The 8th)”

Although the 0121 MC is just at home on rap or garage instrumentals, this time it’s pure grime, calling on fellow Brummie Swifta Beater for production.

James Keith1890 days ago
Redlight
Music

Premiere: Clipz Goes Raving With Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks And Jaykae On D&B Thumper "Again"

It may be a while before any of us gets to experience that for real, but for now this should at least scratch the itch.

James Keith2206 days ago
Advertisement
headie oone
Music

Jaykae Reminds Us He's A Boss With New Garage-Tinged Single "On Top"

Hard as it is to believe, but this is only his first solo drop of 2020.

James Keith2297 days ago
Ed Sheeran & Aitch (credit: Zakary Walters)
Music

Ed Sheeran Shares Two "Take Me Back To London" Remixes Featuring Stormzy, Aitch And Jaykae

As well as a remix from Sir Spyro and a video to go with it.

James Keith2521 days ago
Slowthai
Music

Slowthai Announces Debut Album 'Nothing Great About Britain' With "Gorgeous"

Not quite as raw and caustic as some of his past releases, but his fervor is no less potent.

James Keith2668 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App