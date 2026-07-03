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Bru C "Playground"
Music

0207 Def Jam Signee Bru-C Opens Up On New Single “Playground”

The Nottingham MC takes us on a tour around his block in the Teeeezy C-directed visuals, from the housing estates to the chip shop to Forest's City Ground.

James Keith1513 days ago
Redlight
Music

Premiere: Clipz Goes Raving With Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks And Jaykae On D&B Thumper "Again"

It may be a while before any of us gets to experience that for real, but for now this should at least scratch the itch.

James Keith2206 days ago

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