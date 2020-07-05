Pop Smoke's posthumous release, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is expected to score a huge debut, eyeing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Hits Daily Double reports that the late rapper's project is anticipated to open with 175,000-195,000 in total activity with audio streams numbering around 200 million.

The album boasts features from 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Tyga, Karol G, and King Combs. It was executive produced by Fif and was mostly produced by 808Melo, who crafted the beats for Pop Smoke’s records “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior.”

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released on July 3 via Pop Smoke’s manager Steven Victor's UMG imprint Victor Victor and Republic. Victor promised to release the project following the rapper’s tragic death in February, with the initial date set for June 12. Its release was subsequently delayed in deference to the ongoing nationwide protests against police violence.

During his last editorial interview, Pop Smoke discussed his future career plans with Complex: “I gotta stay fully focused. Tunnel vision,” he said. “I gotta be selfish for right now, until you build your empire to where you could bring people in and help them. That’s the only way you gon’ be the best.”

Pop Smoke’s previous release, Meet the Woo 2 debuted at No. 7 with 36,000 in February.