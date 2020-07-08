The Beast Coast connection continues with Nyck Caution's new single, "Famiglia," featuring Meechy Darko.

For this track, Caution throws bars aimed at his doubters. He does this over a slow, menacing instrumental which matches the dark tone of the song.

"Beatrix, I'm gauging out their eyes, every time these verses are reprised," he raps. "Kill 'em with success and they'll never have a clue to how they died. Think about it. You ain't really mad at me, you bitches mad at yourself."

"Famiglia" is set to appear on Caution's new EP, Open Flame. This five-song project will drop at the end of the month on Pre Era records. The song also follows his single, "Warning Signs." Along with Meechy Darko, Caution will keep things rooted in the Big Apple with appearances from Flipp Dinero and Jake Luttrell.

Check out Nyck Caution's tracklist for Open Flame below. Also, listen to his new single, "Famiglia," above.

"Demons Don’t Take Off From Work"

"Famiglia" (feat. Meechy Darko)

"Margot Robbie"

"More Than I Deserve" (feat. Flipp Dinero)

"Slippin Away" (feat.Jake Luttrell)