Murda Beatz has expanded his list of lead artist credits.

More than four months after delivering "Banana Split," the Canadian hitmaker blessed fans with "Doors Unlocked" featuring his previous collaborators Ty Dolla Sign and Polo G. Murda Beatz confirmed the single release on July 15, but kept details to minimum until days before it dropped.

"Girl, I can turn you on if you ready/How you smilin' at the phone when you text me," Polo G raps over the mid-tempo beat. "I just wanna hear you moan, 'cause you sexy/Murder on my mind like I'm Melly/All this weight up on my shoulders gettin' heavy."

"Doors Unlocked" is expected to appear on Murda's Keep God First 2, the long-awaited sequel to his 2016 breakout mixtape. The producer previously announced he would drop more singles in 2020, as well as a full-length project. The 26-year-old spoke about his solo efforts during a recent interview with Billboard, saying the move would allow him to work on his own time.

"I feel like there comes a time in a producer's career where they don't really want to wait on the artist anymore," he said. "It gets to a point as a producer where you just want to start dropping your own stuff. When you don't want to keep waiting on an artist to drop, you can start dropping yourself. I feel like that's where I'm at right now. While I'm waiting on all the rappers who used my beats to drop when they drop, I can start to drop my own music as well. I feel like the fans really appreciate it. I'm doing it to be creative and just have fun with it.

You can stream "Doors Unlocked" now on Apple Music and Spotify. Those who pre-saved the single will have the chance to win a Baby Murda figurine. The exclusive piece was made in collaboration with Kidrobot, and is set to drop on Aug. 3