Meek Mill confirmed Sunday on social media that he and Milan "Milano" Harris are no longer together. Even though their break-up comes a few months after the two welcomed a baby boy, Meek wants to make it clear that their split was amicable, and they remain friends, who plan on separately raising their child.

"We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding," Meek wrote on Twitter, adding on Instagram, "No fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media won't think we moving wrong."

Back in February, Meek touched on Milano being pregnant with his child during his public spat over Twitter with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, writing, "My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish." That tweet was eventually deleted. Milano first showed off her baby bump two months earlier during a fashion show.

Possibly speaking on another issue impacting his personal life, Meek posted the following tweet where he alluded to people around him changing and feeling the need to re-evaluate himself.

This is Milano's first child and the second for Meek.