People reports Justin Bieber played a role in helping Kanye West reconnect with Kim Kardashian following his campaign rally in South Carolina.

A source told People that after Kanye revealed some incredibly personal information about their family at his rally earlier this month, he wasn’t answering Kim’s calls or responding to her texts. "Kanye didn't want to face Kim," the source said. "He doesn't mind having a public spectacle but he avoids conflict when he's like this. He knows he disappointed her and that kills him."

As his marriage was seemingly spiraling out of control for the whole world to see, Bieber flew to Cody, Wyoming on July 24 to check in on Kanye.

Since Bieber has personally "struggled for so long" with his own mental health, he's "beyond supportive" of Kanye, and "appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music." But Justin reportedly had another mission on his agenda: Get 'Ye to reach out to Kim. "He [Bieber] told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim," the source said. "And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone."

One day after Justin's visit, West issued an apology to Kardashian via Twitter. On Monday, Kim was spotted with Kanye in Wyoming. "She has a lot to say to him," the insider shared. "She loves him, but she knows that it’s not healthy for her to be around him now, and it’s honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."

Kim returned to L.A. by herself the following morning.

While the two don't appear to be back on solid ground, they're, at least, on speaking terms, allegedly thanks to Bieber. The insider said that, like Dave Chappelle, Justin came to Wyoming because he "wants to make sure Kanye is doing well" because "that's what friends are for."