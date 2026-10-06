Plies Defends Transgender People in Exchange With X User: ‘What Have They Done to Y’all?’

His comments arrive as transgender communities face state-level bans on gender-affirming care for minors and restrictions on trans athletes.

After a user objected to children attending drag shows, the rapper argued that parents should stop policing how other families raise their kids.

btPlies defended transgender people on X, asking critics, “Why y’all hate transgenders so much? What have they done to y’all?”

Plies is the latest celebrity to publicly show allyship toward transgender people on social media. On Monday (Oct. 4), the rapper shared a video on his X account of an interview that Angie Nixon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, gave to political commentator Jack Cocchiarella. He captioned the video, "This My Kinda Carrying On! [laughing emojis] They’re Banking On Fla Not Accepting A Black Woman For The Job! They Have All Their Eggs In That Basket!!! If A Black Woman Had Stolen $10Million & Wouldn’t Debate Do U Think She’d Have A Chance?? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Just My Opinion!! [heart hands emoji]”

A user quote-retweeted the post, writing, "She brings her children to transgender shows. Her words not mine." Plies responded, "Why Y'all HATE Transgenders So Much? What Have They Done To Y'all???" The user replied, "I never said anything about hate first and foremost. I don't think a drag queen shows is an appropriate place for children especially young black boys...she said she brought her young son to a show and I don't agree with that it is what it is."