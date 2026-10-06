Music

Plies Defends Transgender People in Exchange With X User: ‘What Have They Done to Y’all?’

A comment about children and drag shows turned into a tense online exchange.

Plies wearing sunglasses, a backward cap, and a chain necklace smiles on stage under colorful lights.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • btPlies defended transgender people on X, asking critics, “Why y’all hate transgenders so much? What have they done to y’all?”
  • After a user objected to children attending drag shows, the rapper argued that parents should stop policing how other families raise their kids.
  • His comments arrive as transgender communities face state-level bans on gender-affirming care for minors and restrictions on trans athletes.

Plies is the latest celebrity to publicly show allyship toward transgender people on social media.

On Monday (Oct. 4), the rapper shared a video on his X account of an interview that Angie Nixon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, gave to political commentator Jack Cocchiarella.

He captioned the video, "This My Kinda Carrying On! [laughing emojis] They’re Banking On Fla Not Accepting A Black Woman For The Job! They Have All Their Eggs In That Basket!!! If A Black Woman Had Stolen $10Million & Wouldn’t Debate Do U Think She’d Have A Chance?? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Just My Opinion!! [heart hands emoji]”

A user quote-retweeted the post, writing, "She brings her children to transgender shows. Her words not mine."

Plies responded, "Why Y'all HATE Transgenders So Much? What Have They Done To Y'all???"

The user replied, "I never said anything about hate first and foremost. I don't think a drag queen shows is an appropriate place for children especially young black boys...she said she brought her young son to a show and I don't agree with that it is what it is."

Plies answered, "Have kids and do what you want with yours. Stop tryin to tell someone what to do with their kids. Have some and do what you want with yours. It's just that simple!!"

Nixon recently came under fire for defending drag shows, going on the podcast Legal AF to share her experience.


“There’s no sexualization at a drag show,” she said. “It’s just people dressing up and singing and performing. I’ve taken my children to drag shows, and it’s fun. It’s entertainment. It’s wholesome entertainment… I don’t get it.”

According to American psychotherapist Dr. Joe Kort, there is “no substance to the argument that exposing anyone, including children, to the reality of people with a different sexual orientation or gender identity influences the children’s innate sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The simple show of support comes as transgender rights organizations are playing defense against a wave of state-level legislation, including bans on gender-affirming care for minors and restrictions on trans athletes in girls' and women's sports.

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