It looks like Elon Musk is supporting Kanye West's presidential bid after all.

Musk was one for the first people to back 'Ye, after the rapper announced that he would be running for office, and then quickly pivoted after West's bizarre Forbes interview, in which he attacked Planned Parenthood, vaccines, and Joe Biden. After some of Kanye's comments went viral, Musk seemingly reneged on his support, saying "We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated" in a since-deleted tweet. But during a conversation with Page Six on Monday, Musk explained that he's still supporting Yeezy's presidential ambitions.

"Kanye explained afterward some of the reasoning behind why he said what he said. It makes more sense than many people, including me, realized," Musk said.

It remains to be seen if Kanye follows through with his political aspirations. So far, it is unclear if 'Ye has paid the necessary fees to be considered a legitimate candidate. Also, he missed the deadline in several states to be included as an Independent candidate. Although he supports Kanye as a potential candidate, Musk recognizes that the mountain might be too steep in 2020.

"I have not dropped my support for Kanye, although I think 2024 would be better than 2020," Musk added.

All you'd have to do is take a look at some recent polls to realize that Musk probably has a point.