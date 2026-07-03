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The Musk era of Twitter has been a uniquely chaotic chapter in the platform’s history. We take a look at what's happened, as well as what what may be next.Trace William Cowen
On Monday, 'Time' magazine announced that the controversial SpaceX founder is its pick for the 2021 edition of the Person of the Year accolade.Trace William Cowen
Life
Elon Musk Clapped Back at Bernie Sanders by Saying He Forgot That He’s ‘Still Alive,’ and People Have Thoughts
The Tesla boss has been in and out of headlines over the past few months for a variety of stock-related reasons. Now, he's slamming Bernie Sanders.Trace William Cowen
Life
Elon Musk Willing to Sell $6 Billion of Tesla Stock to ‘Solve World Hunger’ if UN Can Prove How Funds Would Be Used
Elon Musk says he is willing to sell his Tesla shares to "solve world hunger," but only if the United Nations provides evidence of how the funds would be spent.Brad Callas