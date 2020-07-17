Hot on the heels of his chart-invading collab track with Tion Wayne and Stormzy, "I Dunno", Hackney rapper Dutchavelli is back with his latest drop, "Black".

Produced by Big Zeeko, Dutch opts for a grime-inspired, double-time flow over the twinkling trap beat to give us his latest road report and a stern warning to his competition that he is not here to play games. In the accompanying visuals, directed by Kevin Hudson, Dutch and his friends mob out in a number of discrete locations, showing the battles between himself and the opposition—and who comes out on top is pretty obvious.

As with everything he's released so far this year, the topic of Dutchavelli's powerful, gruff voice has been a hot one in the comment sections and across social media:

Top comment on Dutchavelli’s Black is “Rumour has it the design of black air forces were based of Dutchavelli’s voice” — Crispus Attucks (@Adonis7x) July 16, 2020

Take in the "Black" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.