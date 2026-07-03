Dutchavelli

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Latest Stories

dutchavelli
Music

Dutchavelli: The People’s Choice

“I’ve done it, and I’m still doing it. Even if I don’t do it again, I’m just happy for the fact that I got to do it.”

Joseph JP Patterson2077 days ago
dutchavelli
Music

Dutchavelli, Digga D Could Face Jail Time For Supporting Black Lives Matter (UPDATE)

A petition has now been started calling on Sadiq Khan to step in on behalf of Dutch and all Black Lives Matter protesters. Let's hope this gets sorted ASAP.

James Keith2223 days ago
Dutchavelli, Tion Wayne, Stormzy
Music

Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli, Stormzy Shake Things Up With New Drop "I Dunno"

Featuring what many perceive to be a shot at Chip.

James Keith2241 days ago
20 british emcees to watch in 2020
Music

20 British Emcees To Watch In 2020

It’s set to be another strong year for UK lyricism.

Joseph JP Patterson2368 days ago
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