Now that Disclosure are officially back from their hiatus — first signaled with the surprise Ecstasy EP and then cemented with news of their new album ENERGY — the Lawrence brothers have just dropped off visuals for their new single, "My High" with Aminé and Slowthai.

Opting for a frantic hip-house vibe, the Grammy-nominated Lawrence Brothers' new single uses an ultra bouncy, percussive club production to find a surprising meeting point between Aminé's hazy delivery and Slowthai's on-the-terraces boisterousness. Given the album's title, this is the perfect primer for what the pair explain will be a more rap-influenced project.

In a recent statement, the brothers explained, "We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn't know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren't a lot of rappers in Reigate. Writing 'My High' with Aminé was a lot a fun, he's hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it's amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai."

ENERGY is expected to drop August 28 and promises features from Mick Jenkins, Channel Tres, Common, Kelis, Fatoumata Diawara (who they sampled for past drop "Ultimatum"), Kehlani and Syd.