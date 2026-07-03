Disclosure

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

J Hus, Digga D, Disclosure, Strandz & More Confirmed For Parklife 2024

Among the other acts joining them at Manchester’s Heaton Park June 8-9 are Sugababes, Nia Archives, Kaytranada, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, Peggy Gou, Mahalia and many more.

James Keith905 days ago
Pusha and Nas
Music

Pusha-T and Nas Invest in Audius Streaming Service Aiming to Add ‘Significant Revenue Streams for Artists’

Pusha-T and Nas are among a group of artists and industry veterans investing in the blockchain-enabled, TikTok-partnered streaming platform Audius.

tara mahadevan1766 days ago
Disclosure 'Energy'
Music

Stream Disclosure's New Album 'Energy' f/ Kehlani, Common, and More

Th duo also dropped the video for "Birthday" with Kehlani and Syd, announced their 2021 tour dates, and launched the immersive 'Energy' Minecraft experience.

Joshua Espinoza2150 days ago
disclosure
Music

Disclosure Recruit Kehlani and Syd For "Birthday"

Ahead of the release of their new album this Friday, UK electronic duo Disclosure have shared their new song "Birthday" featuring Syd and Kehlani.

Joe Price2152 days ago
Advertisement
khalid
Music

Khalid Shares Video for Disclosure-Produced Single "Talk"

In his latest track, Khalid wants to "talk about where we're going before we get lost." 

Hannah Lifshutz2718 days ago
Music

Here's What To Expect At Wild Life! Festival In Brighton This Weekend

You've got a big weekend ahead of you.

James Keith3693 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Disclosure Flip Flume's "Never Be Like You" Into a Late Night Gem

Flume's new album is set to drop soon.

jessielmorris3789 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Disclosure Will Tour North America This Spring

The tour kicks off in April in Mexico.

jessielmorris3819 days ago
Watch Lorde in Disclosure New Video Magnets
Music

Watch Lorde in Disclosure's New Video for "Magnets"

Disclosure's newest video from 'Caracal' is here. In an album full of features from the likes of Sam Smith, the Weeknd​, and Miguel, the song "Magnets" stoodout

jessielmorris3945 days ago
Music

Disclosure's New Album 'Caracal' Is Finally Here

'Caracal' features Lorde, the Weeknd, Miguel, Sam Smith and more.

jessielmorris3949 days ago
Music

Here's When Each Artist and Band Will Be Streaming Live at the Apple Music Festival

Catch Carrie Underwood, The Weeknd, Pharrell Williams and more in the coming days.

Eric Diep3955 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Sam Smith and Disclosure Teamed Up for a Cover of Drake's "Hotline Bling"

The frequent collabortors stopped by BBC Radio 1 to also perform "Omen" off Disclosure's new album 'Caracal."

jessielmorris3958 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Here's Disclosure's New Video for "Jaded"

The video follows "Holding On" and "Omen" as the third video in the series off forthcoming album 'Caracal.'

jessielmorris3959 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App