British dance music duo Disclosure have announced their third studio album, ENERGY—which follows 2015's Caracal—will drop on August 28, and will feature the likes of slowthai, Kehlani, Kelis, Mick Jenkins and more. They also shared visuals for the title track.

"ENERGY" adopts an energetic rhythm right from the start, taking in influences from Brazil with nostalgic, cut-up samples of the hip-hop professor and author Eric Thomas, whose famous vocals appeared on Disclosure's smash-hit "When A Fire Starts To Burn". The samba-laced number is the perfect fit for motives in the sunshine, merging South American culture with a disco-meets-tech-house underbelly.

The track's Kid Studio-directed visuals—Disclosure's first in five years—hits the opposite of the sombre feeling life has right now, as a group of mad scientists try to figure out what the future holds for us all (with trippy results).

Peep the "ENERGY" visuals above, pre-order the album here, and peep the full tracklist below.

1. Watch Your Step f/ Kelis

2. Lavender f/ Channel Tres

3. My High f/ Aminé and slowthai

4. Who Knew? f/ Mick Jenkins

5. Douha (Mali Mali) f/ Fatoumata Diawara

6. Fractal (Interlude)

7. Ce N'est Pas f/ Blik Bassy

8. ENERGY

9. Thinking 'Bout You (Interlude)

10. Birthday f/ Kehlani and Syd

11. Reverie f/ Common