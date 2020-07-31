DaBaby’s album Blame It on Baby will receive the deluxe treatment.

The rapper announced that the record's updated version will arrive on Aug. 4 with 10 new tracks. “Don’t tell the label I told you this but it’s #ReallyABrandNewAlbum,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

The 13-track, 33-minute album originally released in April with a star-studded cast of artists that included Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Ashanti. With Blame It on Baby, the rapper landed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, ultimately dethroning the Weeknd's After Hours after four consecutive weeks on top.

Blame It on Baby is the follow up to DaBaby's critically acclaimed 2019 project Kirk, which was also the rapper's first No. 1 LP.