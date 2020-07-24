Cactus Jack Records' Chase B just teamed up with Gunna and Don Toliver to deliver the trippy visuals for his new track "Cafeteria."

In the video for "Cafeteria" Chase B is back living his best life and eating at Nobu like it's his cafeteria with Cactus Jack brethren Don Toliver and friend Gunna in this psychedelic Neftali Arreola shot video. Chase and Don Toliver directed the music video. Chase gets into the pocket he's most comfortable with here, sliding in between Gunna and Don Toliver's verses to create a seamless sound.

On Monday, Chase co-hosted the first episode of Season 2 of his Apple Music Beats 1 .wav Radio and debuted a bunch of unreleased music from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Big Sean, and YBN Cordae.

During their .wav Radio show Chase B and Travis also teased a joint tape called ESCAPISM that'll feature Toliver and it looks like "Cafeteria" might end up on the project. Plus, his previous track "Mayday" is also set to be the lead single for his upcoming debut album. If either of these songs are any indication of how Chase's upcoming projects are going to sound, then fans are definitely in for a treat when it drops.

CHASE B DON T GUNNA WUNNA - CAFETERIA 🍱 FRIDAY 7/24 ‼️ ESCAPISM ON ZEE WAY pic.twitter.com/w3DSU5zoVP — CHASE B (@ogchaseb) July 20, 2020

While being a phenomenal DJ, Chase told Complex that he wants to take his career to the next level, and these singles have been a testament to that.

“I've been doing it for so long,” he told Complex. “I found myself at the glass ceiling where I felt like my height was right there. I could either [DJ] for the rest of my career, or I can try to take this shit to the next level.”

You can watch the new music video for Chase B's song "Cafeteria" featuring Don Toliver and Gunna above.