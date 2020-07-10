Beyoncé’s philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD has teamed up with the NAACP to provide a number of $10,000 grants to black-owned businesses that were severely affected in recent months.

The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund will award the grants to businesses in particular cities—Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis—that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and need help surviving the economic downturn.

“The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs,” the NAACP website reads.

Businesses based in the aforementioned cities can apply online until July 19. Applications will then be reviewed between July 20-29, with selected applicants being notified on Beyonce.com on July 31. To be eligible for the grant, applicants must be a “black-owned small business owner” and be able to “provide property damage or replacement estimate,” per the guidelines.

Bey has made a concentrated effort to uplift black businesses. In June, she launched Black Parade Route, which promotes black-owned brands, from art, design, and fashion to restaurants, bars, and beauty. She's also done her part to provide financial relief during the pandemic. In April, BeyGOOD partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund to pledge $6 million to a number of organizations during the global health crisis.