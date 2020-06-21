UPDATED 6/21, 9:20 p.m. ET: On Sunday, Chubbs took to Instagram, where he replied to Swizz Beatz's earlier comments.

"We don't need no apology," he wrote. "It's clear you don't like us so act that same way when you see us. Pussy."

Swizz then went online and posted a video on Instagram, in which he walked back his original comments, saying he was in the "wrong space" when he made them. Watch below.



See original story below.

This past week, a track featuring Busta Rhymes and Drake leaked online, which didn't sit well with Busta's close friend and collaborator, Swizz Beatz, who went online to give his version of events.

During an Instagram Live session with Busta Rhymes, Swizz made it clear that his "filter [was] burnt" when it came to the situation.

"Because at the end of the day, n***as is pussy for real. What's up? Pop off. Let's go," Swizz said in conversation with Busta.

Somewhere in the long, storied history of Young Money, Busta Rhymes was on the label. During his time with YM, he and Drake created a track over a J Dilla beat. The song surfaced on the internet on Wednesday. Busta was seemingly unaware of the situation when he first got on Instagram Live with Swizz. However, he tried to explain to Swizz that Drake wasn't trying to slight him by leaking the record.

"I don't want to get it misconstrued," Busta said. "He didn't come to me to make a record with me. He wanted to do [J Dilla's] beat. Dilla beats. That's what it was about. That's all I'm saying."

However, none of the context Busta provided seemed to soothe Swizz. It appears that the latter's problem with the leak is the fact it possibly came from Drake's camp. And if that was the case, Drake would have been putting out a track no one can profit from.

"My whole energy was based on something that got leaked that you couldn't put out no matter what the circumstances is," Swizz said before making a reference towards Drizzy's Air Drake. "But it's cool. That's a little kid. That's a guy. That's a little guy. ... It's no personal things. ... If it was personal we'd shoot your plane out the sky."