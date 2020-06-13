Sia made herself easy prey for the Barbz this week when she mixed up photos of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The conversation started when a fan asked Sia if she would ever collaborate with Minaj. In a seemingly since-deleted response, Sia mistook Minaj for Cardi and replied, “I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

Minaj’s fans, the Barbz, were apparently upset with Sia’s error and reminded her that the two rappers have a long-standing beef. But Sia appeared to believe they were blaming her for starting a feud.

She wrote in another removed tweet, “I don’t give a shit about feuds, George Floyd was fucking murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS.”

She purportedly then realized that she had misidentified the rappers and wrote, “My fuck up @NickiMinaj.” In another tweet, she wrote, “Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.”

She ended up deleting all of the aforementioned tweets and then issued an apology: “I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”

Despite the removal of the tweets, fans caught some screengrabs of the previous Twitter dialogue that she was referring to in the apology too.

The entire ordeal quickly became divisive amongst Twitter users and a tailspin of criticisms for the artists broke out from there. Some applauded Sia’s efforts for calling out systemic racism and George Floyd’s death, while others called for her cancellation, also known as #SiaIsOverParty on Twitter. In defense of Sia, a few fans wondered if the Barbz were ever going to call Minaj out for working with 6ix9ine. Then, there were the users who called Sia out for images appearing to show her in blackface from 2011, which resurfaced in 2019. She justified her reasons for wearing black paint on her face last year, saying she was “painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig.”

In usual fan war fashion, #SiaIsOverParty also began taking off on social media after the uproar.