RMR captivated audiences when he flipped Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" into a dark track about his surroundings on "Rascal." After the song went viral, RMR is revisiting it with a remix featuring Young Thug.

RMR debuted the remix of "Rascal" on Tuesday's episode of Ebro Darden's Beats 1 radio show. For this track, Thug uses his patented Auto-Tune crooning to send out an evergreen message that has become more important than ever due to recent events.

"F**k the police, that's how I'm giving it up/Keep my money up, got me sipping this cup," Thug sings. "Pay my lawyer in stick ups, call the cops, they can't get us/None of the opps is with us."

Thugger then sheds the effects to give listeners a rare glimpse at his true vocal tone. In doing so, he breaks into a rap that resembles spoken word.

"Chasing blue strips, often elusive/Nemesis, nuance, they label us with they two cents/Recruit us to shoot us/They harass us while I'm pursuing/Riot for what's right, the news reporting they looting/Propaganda, allusions, they even try to break us down/Point guns with our hands up," Thugger raps before returning to his true melodic form.

"F**k 12 they been losing they manners/F**k around and tie up a blue and red bandana," he continues. "I'm ready to die and lay it down about my dog, no pajamas."

Thug has been vocal about police violence before, addressing them on Lil Yachty's "Till the Morning" off his new album Lil Boat 3. "R.I.P. Biggie and f**k the NYPD/Chicago polices, Atlanta, and all PCs (Woo)/F**k the police, and they'll lock you up for decease-'cease (Yeah)," Thug raps.

Listen to RMR's "Rascal" remix featuring Young Thug above. Revist our interview where he speaks on Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art and attending the protests in Minneapolis.



RMR also released new merch to coincide with his album.