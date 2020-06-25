Nicki Minaj called on the Barbz for some assistance.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Queen rapper responded to the growing demands for "New Body," an unreleased track with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. Fans have been waiting for the song since 2019, when it was teased on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The song was expected to appear on Ye's long-awaited Yandhi album, but has since been shelved along with the rest of the project.

Though it's not on streaming services, fans have been able to enjoy "New Body" thanks to a Yandhi leak. The track has since become very popular on TikTok, prompting more and more calls for an official release. Nicki acknowledged that the situation is out of her hands, but said the Barbz might be able to get their wish by reaching out to Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian.

"Light up KIM comments everyday if you want NB," Nicki wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Nicki also encouraged fans to pull a similar stunt if they wanted to hear her unreleased ASAP Ferg joint, "Move Ya Hips."

"Y'all gotta light up Ferg comments everyday if u want [Move Ya Hips]," she tweeted.

And you already know the Barbz did as they were told.

Let's see if these efforts prove effective.