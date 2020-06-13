Nicki Minaj joined Lil Wayne for episode 8 of his Young Money Radio show on Friday night to talk about their storied history together, how it felt for her to get her first No. 1 single with Doja Cat for the "Say So" remix, and why Nicki has decided to take a break from social media.

Towards the end of their conversation, the two also teased the possibility of a joint project that they might do together. Despiting Nicki saying how daunting of a task it is to follow up a verse from Lil Wayne, she said that she's completely down to create a project together whenever they can.

"I can't just wing it," Nicki said at around the 8:50 mark. "That's the only thing that I would be scared of... But I'd definitely do it, whenever you say the word."

She also mentioned the last time the two worked together on Wayne's song "5 Star" off of his last mixtape Dedication 6, which was a remix of Post Malone's track "Rockstar."Nicki said she loved working with Wayne on that track, and the two have had a long history of collaborations together dating all the way back to when Nicki was just starting her career.

Whether you look all the way back to the Young Money smash hit "Bedrock," Nicki Minaj's "Only" or "Truffle Butter," and a slew of songs in between, the two artists work extremely well together. A Nick and Weezy tape could work.

You can watch everything else that Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne talked about during their conversation above.