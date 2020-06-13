In a pair of since-deleted tweets, Gucci Mane announced that he's leaving Atlantic Records next month and also called the label "polite racists."

"Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3 these crackers polite racist #SoIcy Summer," he wrote in one tweet that was sent out on Thursday.

In another now-removed tweet, Gucci called for artists to go on strike, writing, "All artists let's go on strike fuck these racist ass labels burn then down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter fuck these crackers???"

However, this wouldn't be the first time Gucci has publicly aired out his label situation. Back in September of 2017, Gucci said he planned to leave the label and go independent, writing, "I'm going 100 percent independent and drop a mixtape every other day." 

Then, in November, Gucci announced that instead of going independent as he previously suggested, he signed a $10 million contract extension with the label.

Gucci, who's gearing up to release his compilation project Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer on July 3, the date he previously mentioned he would be leaving Atlantic, recently linked with Lil Baby to drop off the music video for his new single "Both Sides."

Atlantic has yet to comment on Gucci's statements.

