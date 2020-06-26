Megan Thee Stallion's latest single has caused some online drama between Eazy-E's children.

On Thursday night, the Houston rapper blessed fans with "Girls in the Hood," a feminine take on N.W.A.'s 1987 record "Boyz-n-the-Hood" performed by Eazy-E. Hours before the release, Henree Wright, aka ReeMarkable, posted an Instagram video expressing her frustration over the single. ReeMarkable insists she has no issues with any artist paying homage to her father, but is upset that Eazy-E's team will give clearance to other rappers, while denying her request to sample her father's work.

"I’m straight bothered and I don't really get bothered," she said in the video. "But I'm not bothered by these dope-ass artists that's making these dope-ass pieces of merch or these dope-ass musicians that's are making these dope ass songs. As long as y’all are paying homage to my father, I fuck with that 100 percent, right? What I'm bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, 'Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write shit off for. We’ve been trying forever ..."

She continued: "I got siblings that wanna be doing so much stuff in the likeness of my father, but we can’t — unless we wanna get some papers thrown on our table, a cease-and-desist. That shit's crazy. Somebody tell me how we stop that! 'Cause we want our daddy’s legacy, we do."

Eazy-E's other daughter Ebie Wright caught wind of ReeMarkable's rant and decided to address the matter in her own video. Ebie told her followers to stop getting her confused with ReeMarkable and then proceeded criticize her sister for speaking on behalf of their father.

"I don't know her, my father didn't know," Ebie said, referring to ReeMarkable. "And it's really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she's the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she's the spokesperson for my father or family. It's really, really fucking weird ... The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father's estate is me. Me and my mother ..."

Ebie went on to say she fully supports Meg's single or anyone who wants to pay tribute to Eazy-E, as she believes her father has gotten "his proper respect."

ReeMarkable responded shortly after, claiming Ebie was "delusional" and needed to "stop with the jealous shit."

"It is so sad that your own blood can get on the internet and try to bash you 'cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain't you 30 years old?" ReeMarkable began. "... Every time I get posted by a blog, or I'm on television, or my music is doing well, you get sad or depressed or mad—you and your momma. What's up with y'all? I'm your sister. We ain't family, but we're blood."

Ebie shared subsequent Instagram Stories saying she would no longer entertain the drama in public.