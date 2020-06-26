DaBaby and Roddy Ricch reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month with their single "Rockstar," and now they've given the song a cinematic video.

Starring the two rappers as they hunt and track down the undead, the Reel Goats-directed video is just as hard-hitting as the song itself. The video also features the song "Amazing Grace" in its closing moments, showing DaBaby as he's rushed at by dozens of zombies. As the credits roll, we're also given a behind-the-scenes look at the production and some of the stunts the actors and DaBaby took part in.

The video follows the release of the Black Lives Matter remix of the song, which saw the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper switch up his verses to address systemic racism and police brutality. Just before the remix dropped, "Rockstar" rose from No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 to No. 1. It has since lost its place to Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine's new track "Trollz," but that only caused it to slip to No. 2.

Watch the video for "Rockstar" above.