DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch has climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was previously sitting at No. 3.

This marks DaBaby’s first chart-topping song, while it’s Ricch’s second, Billboard reports. “Rockstar” appeared on DaBaby’s third studio album, Blame It on Baby, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in early May. In addition to Ricch, the album featured a number of other high-profile guest artists: Future, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Ashanti.

“Rockstar” also leads the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, earning the Charlotte artist his first No. 1 entries for each list.

DaBaby has scored 38 Hot 100 rankings in total during his career. He landed his first entry last year, when “Suge” appeared on the chart in April 2019. The track reached No. 7, becoming his first top 10 song. “Rockstar” arrived in the top 10, debuting at No. 9 in early May. DaBaby’s previous album, 2019’s Kirk, also debuted at No. 1.

Prior to “Rockstar,” Ricch landed his first No. 1 with “The Box,” which stayed in the top position for 11 weeks, beginning in January.