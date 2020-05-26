Waka Flocka says he's dedicating his life to the causes of suicide prevention and mental health.

The Salute Me or Shoot Me 7 artist made this declaration late Monday, telling fans they're "not alone" because "Waka Flocka Flame is with y'all now."

Waka Flocka did not elaborate on his plans.

Back in 2017, Waka Flocka appeared on the VICELAND series The Therapist, speaking with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh on how he coped with the deaths of two brothers.

"The only way I could get through it, I had to stay high," he said at the time. "So I'm like 'Fuck it, I'm gonna get high. I'm gonna pop me some pills. That's how I'mma do it.' That was my therapy. That was my addiction, [it] was pills."

Asked how his perspective had shifted with therapy, Waka Flocka reflected on his years-long journey.

"From my perspective right now, I'm in a spot now [where] I just wanna clean out everything in the house," he said. "It took me, like, four years—almost four solid years—to get to where I'm at."

Earlier this year, Waka Flocka made headlines when he deemed himself a "wack rapper," later clarifying that he intended for the description to serve as "reverse psychology" of sorts.

"I'm not saying I'm the GOAT," he said during a Rap-Up TV appearance in March. "I actually be sitting next to them by default."