"We Should Put the Cap On It": Chris Jericho Talks Chris Benoit Episode of 'Dark Side of the Ring'
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Professional wrestling superstar Chris Jericho talks about his appearances on the Chris Benoit-focused episodes of VIceland's 'Dark Side of the Ring'.Khal
J. Cole's '2014 Forest Hills Drive' is one of the best rap albums of the 21st century. Take the quiz and find out how well you really know the album.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.edwinortiz
With the release of 'The Fall Off,' we asked Complex readers to vote on J. Cole's best album. The results might surprise you.Dimas Sanfiorenzo