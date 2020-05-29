It appears that T.I. has been moved to action following the murder of George Floyd.

On Thursday, the rapper took to Instagram to call for a boycott, urging people to show solidarity on July 7 for #BLACKOUTDAY2020.

“BLACKOUT DAY JULY 7, 2020,” he wrote in the message, specifically pointing to black people and non-black POC. “This is a call to action!! We need one day of solidarity in America when not one black person in America spends a dollar. This includes Africans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanics...ALL people of color. Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. That's $10,684,931,506.80 it's going to cost per day next time a person of color gets shot!!! We call it #BLACKOUTDAY2020 July 7th, 2020 please spread the message, and let's show REAL action that they fear!!!!”

In the caption, T.I. wrote, “Nobody spend SHIT on this day‼️ IF you Give AF about the murders, lynchings,& oppression of people of color!!!”

Juicy J also shared T.I.’s call to action.

T.I. has also been fighting another battle with Donald Trump, who recently used the rapper’s song “Whatever You Like” in an anti-Joe Biden ad, with a representative for T.I. saying, “It goes without saying, that T.I. would not in any way ever support the divisive policies and destructive propaganda of Trump. The people of our country deserve far better than this.”