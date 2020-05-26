6ix9ine has continued to stoke fires all over the timeline. Now the rapper has set his sights on Doja Cat following accusations of her being racist.

This week, Doja took to Instagram Live to further address the situation. Toward the end of the session, she discussed what it meant for her that her Nicki Minaj-featuring “Say So” remix reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Your favorite artist—and there’s no judgment—if they care about that? Wonderful. That’s fine,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong about wanting a No. 1 and working hard to get to that No. 1. For me? I don’t give a shit. I just wanna fucking make music.”

While she didn’t directly reference 6ix9ine, it’s well known at this point that he’s been vying for his comeback single “Gooba” to land at the top spot on the chart. Following the release of his first post-prison song, Tekashi called out Billboard for manipulating the charts and preventing the song from debuting at No. 1. It instead opened at No. 3, following Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” at No. 1 and Doja’s “Say So” remix at No. 2.

Once 6ix9ine caught wind of Doja’s comments, he slammed her for her current controversy, replying to an Instagram post made by The Shade Room, “She started with the wrong one…give me till tomorrow #canceldoja.”

In a second comment, he wrote, “Someone called her Doja dog.”

The internet has placed Doja on notice after news surfaced that she was making racist comments in chat rooms and recorded a song in 2015 titled “Dindu Nuffin,” an offensive term that ridicules police brutality. The #DojaCatIsOverParty hashtag started trending, which pushed Doja to apologize, first in a statement on Instagram and then on IG Live.

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” she said in the statement. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”

She continued, “I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”