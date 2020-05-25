On Sunday, Doja Cat took to Instagram to apologize for what some have deemed past racist remarks.



"I want to address what's been happening on Twitter," she began. "I've used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn't have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I'm sorry to anyone I offended."



Doja is referring to clips that surfaced of her participating in what The Daily Dot describes as "racist incel" chat rooms. Shortly after the clips emerged, #DojaIsOverParty was trending on Twitter.



"I'm a black woman," she continued. "Half of my family is black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from."

Doja went on to explain an old song that recently resurfaced called "Dindu Nuffin," a title that The Source writes is in reference to "a stylized pronunciation of 'didn’t do nothing,'" and a "phrase people in the Alt-Right spaces of the internet use to describe black victims of police brutality."



She explained that the song was in "no way" tied to anything outside of her "personal experience," and that it was written in response to "people who often used that term to hurt me." According to Doja, her intention was to "flip" the term's meaning, but admits that it was a "bad decision" to use it in her music.



"I understand my influence and impact and I'm taking this all very seriously," she added. "I love you all and I'm sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That's not my character and I'm determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you."