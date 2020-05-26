Doja Cat has again spoke on the racism-related allegations made about her on Twitter, this time taking to Instagram Live with bullet points to address the topics she previously referenced in a note to fans.

"Like any business, like any conglomerate, there would be many people trying to protect what's going on," Doja Cat said during Monday's IG Live session, as seen in the clips below. "And that's exactly what we were trying to do. So I'm just gonna, one, debunk everything. I have bullet points."

On the topic of "self-hate," Doja Cat said that she avoids social media and also explained her previous comments about hair.

"I've seen tweets about me," she said. "It's a video, it's not even me. It's my friends helping me see through Twitter with a filter. I'm not on Twitter. That shit hurts my feelings. Seeing people come for me. Seeing people come for my character. Just like any of you guys, it wouldn't feel good to me so I avoid social media. My friends looked on social media and they told me what was going on. I know exactly what you guys are talking about as far as self-hate goes. I had a video of me talking about my hair. I have a lot of trouble taking care of my hair . . . A lot of my friends would agree who have hair like mine that they have a hard time taking care of it. What I think that the mistake may have been was saying it on a social platform, saying it out in public. Maybe being honest about how I feel about taking care of my hair was a bad idea."

Addressing a song that surfaced in which the offensive term "Dindu Nuffin" was used, Doja elaborated on her previous comments about its usage.

"To anybody who I have hurt using this term when I used it, it was because I was in chat rooms all the time and I was kinda locked away and I was always on there dealing with people coming at me left and right talking about different slanderous terms after another," she said. "The term that I used in the song was one that I learned that day. People were calling me it left and right."

Elaborating further, Doja Cat added:

"It was to kinda take back and fucking just say fuck you to those people. The song, however, I agree. Maybe the worst song in the entire world. Not good. Lyrically lost. The worst song. The lyrics in the song don't make sense. I see some of the interpretations of the lyrics. A lot of them are wrong. I can rewrite the lyrics for you guys. I don't know how important that is but if you need me to, I can. But that song is in zero ways, in no way, connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland."

Elsewhere, Doja Cat addressed the chat room controversy she previously spoke on in the aforementioned IG note.

"The chat room that I go to is a public chat room," she said. "It's me, my friends. You go in there. Now you have to pay 30 dollars to get into the chat room, which is a new thing. But I used to go in there for free and I learned there are racist people who come in and out of the chat. They're there. They happen and then they're banned. The idea that this chat room is a white supremacist chat room is, I don't understand in any way. I just don't understand."

She also addressed comments made about her dating life (referring to it as "zero of your business") and denied any affiliation with the "race play" fetish. "I am completely not into it," she said. "I'm kinky as fuck. Very kinky. But to that extent, no."

Below, see a lengthier recording of the IG Live session:

Earlier this month, both Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj earned their first No. 1's on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Say So."