Lil Baby is one of the most successful rappers out right now, but he's now indicated that he's not looking to land too many feature placements at the moment.

"Ain doing no more features," he tweeted alongside a facepalm emoji. "Unless it's worth it. I got tooo many."

While it's unclear whether he's being serious about having too many features, the news comes just as Music Business Worldwide named Lil Baby the biggest songwriter of the year so far with 22 gold or platinum certifications with RIAA.

"We are thrilled for all of the newly minted Gold & Platinum writers, particuarly Lil Baby who has had a phenomenal Q1 run," said NMPWA President and CEO David Israelite.

In a statement, Lil Baby thanked his team for helping him. "Thank you very much to my QC team / Wolfpack / 4PF, UMPG, my family, friends, and all my fans for keeping me going to write these hits," he said.

As well as the release of his second studio album My Turn, which just recently got a deluxe edition, Lil Baby has also appeared on tracks from Blueface, Rich the Kid, and Lil Wayne among others in 2020. In fact, he turned up on Future's new album High Off Life just this week, and he was featured on Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 earlier this month.