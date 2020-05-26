Having dropped his hilarious music video for "Pricks" last week, Jme is back with some more visuals for our headtops from his Grime MC LP, this time for the Merky Ace-assisted "Live".

Produced by Canada's Tre Mission, the MCs jump on the bass-laced instrumental and get rowdy with the bars and flows — but keep it jovial. The Matt Walker-directed visuals see Jme and Merky Ace reporting the news (wigs and all), which then switches to shots of them out on the frontline, to them crusing around London, to then Jme making his way to the courthouse where he receives a restraining order from his durag.

Catch a laugh or two with the "Live" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.