Merky Ace

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Silencer - First Treatment
Music

Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More

Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.

James Keith1319 days ago
Merky Ace
Music

Merky Ace Dropped His Debut Album 'War Is Normal' And It's A Lot

With any luck, we might get treated to a Tizzy Gang album one day.

James Keith2985 days ago
Merky Ace
Music

Premiere: Splurt Diablo Goes Stateside For Latest Release "Amped"

Evoking nostalgia not only for the early days of dubstep but also for 16-bit video games.

Aaron Bishop3015 days ago
Big Zuu & Merky Ace "Playing Games"
Music

Big Zuu Connects With Merky Ace For Grime-Rap Crossover "Playing Games"

Not allowing his efforts to fall to the wayside, the West London MC is back with Kaylum Dennis-directed visuals for the only song with a guest spot.

Aaron Bishop3020 days ago
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Merky Ace & Tre Mission "Black & Decker" video
Music

Merky Ace And Tre Mission Get Intense In The Video For "Black & Decker"

Their raw and brutal flows complement each other perfectly on this spacious, bass-led production.

James Keith3175 days ago
Music

Watch Merky Ace & TKO FT's Video For "Naughty"

Taken from his 'Play Your Position' mixtape.

Joseph JP Patterson4309 days ago

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