Jme is on a roll. Fresh from dropping his "Nang" visuals with Skepta last week, the Boy Better Know don is back with a video for his music industry-digging grime spin, "Pricks", once again lifted from his Grime MC album. Staying true to himself, Jme jumps on Splurt Diablo's warped organ-led production to share how his life and his music changed once he stopped listening to executives at record labels. "Don't ask me for a clean version of my riddim / You can't ask Denzel for a clean version of Training Day, get what you're given," he spits brazenly, giving a big middle finger to those who have tried to box him in.

In the Matt Walker-directed visuals, we see the MC attempt to escape from an office building as he fights off music industry workers trying to tie him down. Equal parts hilarious and intriguing for its message, take in Jme's video for "Pricks" at the top.

The track has now also been made available to stream on Spotify.