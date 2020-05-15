The RIAA certification plaques are stacking up for J. Cole.

On Thursday, the RIAA certified a number of gold and platinum releases from Cole, including the Dreamville and Lute link-up with DaBaby, "Under the Sun."

Per the RIAA's most recent update, see the full list of newly certified Cole releases below:

Dreamville w/ J. Cole & Lute f/ DaBaby - "Under the Sun" (Platinum)

J. Cole - "4 Your Eyez Only" (Gold)

J. Cole - "Immortal" (Platinum)

J. Cole - "She’s Mine Pt. 1" (Gold)

J. Cole - "Foldin’ Clothes" (Gold)

J. Cole - "Ville Mentality" (Gold)

J. Cole - "Neighbors" (Double Platinum)

J. Cole - "She’s Mine Pt. 2" (Gold)

J. Cole - "For Whom the Bell Tolls" (Gold)

J. Cole - "Change" (Gold)

Back in February, Cole marked a personal milestone with the inking of a deal with Puma:

The deal’s announcement followed months of speculation among fans and will consist of a multi-year partnership that the brand’s global director of brand and marketing—Adam Petrick—has described as a "deep-rooted" collaboration.

"Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that Puma stands for as a brand," Petrick said in February.

April brought fans a DJ Critical mash-up of classic Neptunes beats and Cole vocals for a collection fittingly titled In Search of…Cole. Unsurprisingly, the project absolutely fucking rules.