The RIAA certification plaques are stacking up for J. Cole.

On Thursday, the RIAA certified a number of gold and platinum releases from Cole, including the Dreamville and Lute link-up with DaBaby, "Under the Sun."

Per the RIAA's most recent update, see the full list of newly certified Cole releases below:

  • Dreamville w/ J. Cole & Lute f/ DaBaby - "Under the Sun" (Platinum)
  • J. Cole - "4 Your Eyez Only" (Gold)
  • J. Cole - "Immortal" (Platinum)
  • J. Cole - "She’s Mine Pt. 1" (Gold)
  • J. Cole - "Foldin’ Clothes" (Gold)
  • J. Cole - "Ville Mentality" (Gold)
  • J. Cole - "Neighbors" (Double Platinum)
  • J. Cole - "She’s Mine Pt. 2" (Gold)
  • J. Cole - "For Whom the Bell Tolls" (Gold)
  • J. Cole - "Change" (Gold)

Back in February, Cole marked a personal milestone with the inking of a deal with Puma:

The deal’s announcement followed months of speculation among fans and will consist of a multi-year partnership that the brand’s global director of brand and marketing—Adam Petrick—has described as a "deep-rooted" collaboration.

"Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that Puma stands for as a brand," Petrick said in February.

April brought fans a DJ Critical mash-up of classic Neptunes beats and Cole vocals for a collection fittingly titled In Search of…Cole. Unsurprisingly, the project absolutely fucking rules.

Related Stories

DJ Critical Hype Mashes The Neptunes Beats and J. Cole Vocals on ‘In Search Of…Cole’ Mixtape
J. Cole, The Weeknd, and Drake FaceTimed With 11-Year-Old Boy Before He Died of Cancer
Lil Uzi Vert Hits Billboard Hot 100 Milestone Only Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Wayne Have Achieved

Also Watch

News