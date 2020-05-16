Disappointing news for J. Cole fans: The 2020 Dreamville Festival isn't going to happen.

On Friday, the imprint announced its decision to pull the plug on this year's event due to safety and health concerns over the COVID-19 crisis. The second annual festival was originally scheduled for early April, but was postponed to Aug. 29 on the same day Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.



"Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible," the Dreamville team wrote in a statement. "This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being."

Fans who purchased passes for the 2020 event will be automatically refunded on or before May 22. Those who bought passes through Front Gate Tickets will have to wait 7-10 days before the funds are returned to the original method of payment. If you purchased physical tickets from a Dreamville street team member, retail outlet, or military sale, you must request a refund through this form.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for many and sincerely apologize to those who were waiting on their refund as we worked through unforeseen delays in processing due to the pandemic ..." the statement continued. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this. Please stay safe, healthy, and sane so we can reunite with you in 2021."

The safety of the fans, artist and staff is too important to risk. It hurts to have to cancel this festival after all the work put in but it’s the only option. Thank y’all for understanding. pic.twitter.com/Am9G5CDeOx — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) May 16, 2020