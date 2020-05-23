Gunna is headed for a No. 1 debut.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Atlanta rapper's sophomore album Wunna is projected to move 110,000 to 130,000 album equivalent units (2,000 to 5,000 in traditional sales) in its first week. If the forecast is correct, the project will mark Gunna's first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart after its predecessor—2019's Drip or Drown 2—debuted at No. 2. with 90,000 units.

Wunna spans 18 tracks and boasts guest appearances by some of the biggest names in rap. We're talking Young Thug, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby. Gunna recently spoke to Complex about the long-awaited Wunna and predicted it would lead the charts.

"Album going No. 1, of course, and I'm going to have a few hits on here—a few, few," he said. "This album right is going to set a tone ..."

Behind Wunna, The 1975's Notes on a Conditional Form is expected to debut at No. 2, earning a projected 55,000 to 65,000 units (34,000 to 45,000 in pure sales). Key Glock's Son of Gun mixtape will likely come in at No. 3, moving 18,000 to 22,000 units in its first week.