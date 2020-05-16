Future made his triumphant return with the release of his latest album, High Off Life. After climbing back onto the throne, Future decided to call into Apple Music and talk to Zane Lowe about the project.

High Off Life is accented with features from artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby. Future also tapped into the chemistry he has with Young Thug for the album. Around the interview's 1:40 minute mark, Future explained to Lowe why Thugger is an integral part of his creative process.

"That's my twin," Future says about Thug. "There's me and then there's him. ... When you mention Thug you mention me. It's like one."

Future goes on to touch on his collaboration with Travis Scott.

"It’s just expensive. It’s just being expensive, like having expensive taste," Future said about their song "Solitaries." "Artistically, Travis, he’s on another level when it comes to being artistic and everything. Like, his whole vision, being engaged, the artwork, and just the core craft. He knows what he’s doing."

After highlighting the guests on his album, Future revealed that he wants to tell the story of his career in his own words with book and film projects.

"Right now, I got my book I'm working on," Future said. "My movie I'm working on. They're going to able to find it on Netflix."

Future gave this information while stopping short of disclosing if What a Time to be Alive 2 with Drake will ever see the light of day. He rounds out the interview by detailing that his inspiration comes from the challenge of pleasing fans.

"At the end of the day, I get my inspiration from the people," he said. "The people that have an influence. The people who understand it. The people who done studied it. ... I keep you on your toes. So, whatever you're expecting I got to go beyond your expectations."