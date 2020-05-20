Following the release of the fun video for "LamboTruck," J. Cole's Dreamville has dropped another video for a track from Revenge of the Dreamers III. The song features Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Buddy, and Guapdad4000.

Like a lot of the previous videos for tracks from the group album, the Tyler Sobel-Mason-directed video for "Don't Hit Me Right Now" places the focus on the artists themselves with the use of some clever special effects. Featuring all the rappers involved delivering their contributions in sparse environments, the clip further drives home the chemistry between everyone involved with the song.

The release comes just as Dreamville announced that the inaugural Dreamville Festival had been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. "Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible," the team behind the festival wrote. "This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being."

Watch the video for "Don't Hit Me Right Now" above.