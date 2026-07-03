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Cozz and J. Cole split image
Music

Cozz Clarifies the Status of Dreamville, Says Label 'Did Not Get Sold'

The West Coast rapper also shared details on the label's dissolved partnership with UMG, saying, "We all got pieces of the pie."

Joshua Espinoza337 days ago
'Creed III' motion picture soundtrack
Music

Stream the Dreamville-Produced 'Creed III' Soundtrack f/ J. Cole, Big Sean, JID, Tierra Whack, and More

Fans have been patiently awaiting the soundtrack since ComplexCon 2022, where Michael B. Jordan revealed Dreamville was executive producing the album.

Joshua Espinoza1233 days ago
J Cole live onstage for fest post
Music

Dreamville Festival 2022 Lineup Features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and More

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival is set to return next month, and the impressive lineup of artists includes Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Jordan Rose1598 days ago
Cozz Fortunate EP cover
Music

Listen to Cozz's New EP 'Fortunate' f/ YG

Dreamville's Cozz has returned to deliver his latest EP, 'Fortunate.' The seven-track project features an appearance from YG. Listen to it now.

Jordan Rose1689 days ago
New Cozz song music video.
Music

Watch the Music Video for Cozz's New Track "Addicted"

Dreamville's Cozz has just released his track "Addicted," which comes with visuals and an introspective message about battling his greatest vices.

Jordan Rose1703 days ago
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Cozz in music video for new single "Fortunate"
Music

Cozz Returns With New Song and Video "Fortunate"

Nearly four years since the release of his last official full-length body of work, 2018's 'Effected,' Cozz returns with his new single "Fortunate."

Brad Callas1729 days ago
anik-khan-man-down
Music

Watch Anik Khan's New Video "Man Down" f/ Nish and Haile Supreme

Anik Khan has shared his newest song and video for "Man Down" with Nish and Haile Supreme, from Khan's forthcoming, two part EP 'Denied // Approved.'

tara mahadevan1827 days ago
dreamville
Music

Dreamville Drops "Don't Hit Me Right Now" Video f/ Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Buddy, and Guapdad4000

Following the release of the video for "LamboTruck," J. Cole's Dreamville has dropped another video for a track from 'Revenge of the Dreamers III​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price2249 days ago
dreamville video
Music

Cozz and Reason Highlight Amusing Verse About J. Cole and Top Dawg in "LamboTruck" Video With Childish Major

Dreamville has unleashed an entertaining visual for 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' highlight "LamboTruck."

Joe Price2298 days ago
Dreamville 'Revenge of the Dreamers 3' Deluxe
Music

Stream Dreamville's 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' Deluxe Edition

The imprint returns with 12 more tracks from their 2019 recording sessions.

Joshua Espinoza2374 days ago
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dreamville costa rica
Music

Listen to Dreamville's Star-Studded Tracks "Costa Rica" and "LamboTruck"

With Bas, Reese Laflare, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, Ski Mask the Slump God, Childish Major, Cozz, and more.

Abel Shifferaw2573 days ago
J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Reflects on Dreamville's 10-Day Rap Camp: 'I’ve Been Training for This'

Cole, Ibrahim Hamad, and more break down the 10-day recording session for 'Revenge of the Dreamers 3.'

Joshua Espinoza2663 days ago
j cole rotd3 done
Music

J. Cole Says Recording of 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' Is Done: 'That Sh*t Was Beautiful'

"The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through," Cole wrote.

Jose Martinez2739 days ago
jcole joseph okpako getty
Music

Who's Who of Dreamville: What You Need to Know About Each Artist

From J.I.D to EarthGang, here's everything you need to know about each artist in Dreamville before the arrival of 'Revenge of the Dreamers III.'

Trey Alston2746 days ago

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