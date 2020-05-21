Following the release of his collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, Chris Brown has launched a dance challenge for the track "Go Crazy." Taken from the pair's surprise May 5 release Slime & B, the song lends itself well to the mission at hand.

Noticing that fans had started to post videos of themselves dancing to the Slime & B favorite, Breezy has taken part in the challenge himself to help further its spread.

Brown announced on his Instagram that he wants fans to take part in the #GoCrazyChallenge, posting a video that sees him dancing alongside a car as it's moving.

The tape might not have done too well on the charts, debuting at No. 24 with just 19,000 album equivalent units in its first week, but "Go Crazy" is definitely connecting with fans. It's not clear when it started, but plenty of fans of both Brown and Thug have shared their take on the challenge on Instagram.

Check out what fans have been doing with the #GoCrazyChallenge below.