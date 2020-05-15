Charli XCX has used this time of self-isolation to create a full-length project.

The singer-songwriter began recording the album, appropriately titled How I’m Feeling Now, back in April as she remained under lockdown with her boyfriend. Charli announced the album over a month ago during a Zoom conference, inviting fans to share their input throughout the “open” recording process.

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times, just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything. In that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” she explained. “… I’ll also be reaching out to people online to collaborate with. And I’m going to keep the entire process super open so that anybody who wants to watch can. I’ll be posting demos, I’ll be posting a cappellas, text conversations with any collaborators. I’ll be filming myself in the studio, I’ll be doing Zoom conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas.”

How I’m Feeling Now, co-executive produced by A. G. Cook and BJ Burton spans 11 tracks, including the previously released singles "Forever," "Claws," and "I Finally Understand." The project follows Charli’s critically acclaimed self-titled album, which arrived in September 2019.

You can stream How I’m Feeling Now on Apple Music or via Spotify below.