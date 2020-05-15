Eating and exercise habits have changed for many people under coronavirus quarantine, and Action Bronson has revealed he's actually lost weight during lockdown. In an interview with TMZ Live this week, the 36-year-old Queens rapper said that he's dropped around 50 pounds.

"[I] lost a lot of money because my tours getting canceled for the year, and this type of thing no one was ready for this but we all have to adapt," he said. "Me, myself, I lost 50 pounds just now. I mean, I'm still fat, which shows you I need to lose another 60." He explained that he got to where he's at now by "working out like crazy," figuring out a juicing regime, and cooking for his family. "I run, I do my push-ups, I do a lot of cardio work," he added. "I juice a lot, drink green juice two times a day."

As for what sparked him to start losing weight, he said that his eating habits before were a little "animalistic." He continued, "It was unnecessary what I was doing. I didn't know what to do with myself so from that point on, for the past two-and-a-half months, I've just been on my game. it's a life change."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also spoke about his foray into acting. The Fuck, That's Delicious host is set to appear in Pete Davidson's semi-biographical film King of Staten Island, and he said that there's more roles to come in the future. "I'm trying to land romantic leads and stuff like that," he said with a smile.

Watch his full interview with TMZ Live above.